HARARE Former Zimbabwe football captain Peter Ndlovu has been found not guilty of culpable homicide following a car accident that killed his brother Adam last December, his lawyer said on Friday.

Former Coventry City striker Peter, 40, was driving the car at the time of the accident. Police said he was speeding and at fault.

"He's been found not guilty. There was no evidence whatsoever," Harrison Nkomo, Ndlovu's lawyer, told Reuters.

Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

Peter and Adam, who both represented Zimbabwe at international level, were travelling to a friendly match when their BMW struck a tree near Victoria Falls after a tyre burst.

Peter had a lengthy career in England between 1991 and 2004 where he made over 400 appearances for Coventry City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

He retired in 2011 and was capped 100 times for the Zimbabwe national team.

