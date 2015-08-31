MIAMI Former Italy international defender Alessandro Nesta has been appointed head coach of newly-formed Miami FC, the club said on Monday.

Miami FC will play in the second tier North American Soccer League (NASL) from next year and the club is co-owned by Nesta's former AC Milan team mate Paolo Maldini along with football television rights businessman Riccardo Silva.

The 39-year-old Nesta finished his playing career in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Montreal Impact after making 78 appearances for the Italian national team.

The new Miami club is not connected to former England captain David Beckham's project to bring an MLS team to the South Florida city.

