AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) – Former Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat is returning to the national team as assistant to head coach Danny Blind, media reports said on Thursday.

The Dutch FA, however, refused to rubber stamp his appointment.

"We cannot confirm any news on the topic at present," the FA said. "As soon as we can we will let everyone know."

The 68-year-old Advocaat, who has had two spells at the helm, will take over from Ruud van Nistelrooy who is to work permanently at champions PSV Eindhoven coaching their strikers.

Advocaat's last job was as manager of Premier League strugglers Sunderland where he resigned in October.

He was in charge of Netherlands at the 1994 World Cup and the European Championship 10 years later.

The Dutch failed to qualify for next month's European Championship in France.

