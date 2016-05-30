AMSTERDAM Netherlands defender Danny Blind has failed to recover from a calf problem and has withdrawn from the squad for this week's friendlies with Euro 2016 finalists Poland and Austria.

The Manchester United defender, who suffered the injury in their FA Cup final triumph earlier this month, sat out the Netherlands 1-1 draw with Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

Blind had hoped to play for the Dutch, who failed to qualify for the Euros, against Poland in Gdansk on Wednesday and Austria in Vienna on Saturday as their opponents warm up for the Euros.

“Blind is still feeling the effects of the injury he picked up in the FA Cup final on May 21 and will not travel with the team," said a statement from the Dutch FA.

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra time to lift the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

