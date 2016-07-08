Feyenoord have reached an agreement in principle with Brad Jones to sign the former Liverpool goalkeeper on a one-year contract pending a medical, the Dutch club said in a statement.

The 34-year old Australian was a free agent following a six-month spell with fellow Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, where he made 17 appearances after joining in January as the club finished 10th in the league standings last season.

Jones spent five years with Liverpool, managing 27 appearances before being released in 2015. His stay at Anfield included a loan spell to Derby County.

"Brad Jones brings a lot of know-how with him," Feyenoord's technical director Martin Van Geel said in a statement on the club website (www.feynoord.com).

"Brad really wants to come to Feyenoord and we are delighted he is coming to strengthen us within such a short space of time."

The Australian international also enjoyed a stint with England's third-tier side Bradford City, where he made three appearances, prior to his move to the Netherlands.

