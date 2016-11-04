AMSTERDAM Arjen Robben is set to make his return to the Netherlands team for the first time in a year for their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

In agreement with his club, Bayern Munich, Robben will only be available for that competitive fixture on Nov. 13 and will sit out the friendly with neighbours Belgium four days earlier, coach Danny Blind said on Friday.

The 32-year-old has had a litany of injuries, mainly hamstring problems, over the last 12 months and won the last of his 88 caps in the 3-2 away win over Wales last November, when he scored twice.

Blind said Robben would only join up with the 25-man squad after next Wednesday's friendly against Belgium in Amsterdam, ahead of the qualifier against Luxembourg. The agreement was made after discussion with German champions Bayern Munich, who have been at odds with the Dutch football association (KNVB) before over the use of the injury-prone attacker.

Kevin Strootman, of Roma, who captained the Dutch last month when they beat Belarus but lost to France in World Cup qualifiers, has been left out with injury.

Blind has named newcomer Marvin Zeegelaar in the squad and recalled Stijn Schaars and Jeremain Lens.

