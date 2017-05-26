AMSTERDAM Nathan Ake and Sergio Padt have been named in the Netherlands squad for the first time as new coach Dick Advocaat selected an expansive 28-man selection for three internationals in 10 days, starting next Wednesday in Morocco.

Goalkeeper Padt from Groningen is among an initial group of 12 players who head on Saturday to a brief training camp in Portugal. They will be joined there by the other 16 in the course of next week, including defender Ake after the FA Cup final where his Chelsea team take on Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.

The Dutch meet Morocco in Agadir in midweek and then return home to Rotterdam for a second friendly international against the Ivory Coast on June 4 and a World Cup qualifier against neighbours Luxembourg on June 9.

Advocaat, who still has club commitments with Fenerbahce in Turkey, will only take up his duties along with assistant Ruud Gullit after the friendlies, with Fred Grim continuing in the role of caretaker coach against Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Sergio Padt (Groningen), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Chelsea), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij, Wesley Hoedt (both Lazio), Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City), Kenny Tete, Joel Veltman, Nick Viergever (all Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Davy Propper, Bart Ramselaar (both PSV Eindhoven), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Jens Toornstra, Tonny Vilhena (both Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur), Jeremain Lens (Fenerbahce), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).

