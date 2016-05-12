AMSTERDAM Groningen took a slender lead after the first leg of the Dutch league play-off on Thursday as Rasmus Lingren headed home the winner for a 2-1 victory over Heracles Almelo. Thursday’s other play-off encounter between PEC Zwolle and Utrecht ended goalless with the second leg of both ties to be played on Sunday. The two winners advance to the two-legged final to decide a place in next season’s Europa League. Groningen took the lead at the Euroborg after 11 minutes through Hans Hateboer but on the stroke of half-time the visitors scored a potentially decisive away goal through striker Wout Weghorst. Lingren’s winner came with a header from a corner. Groningen are taking part in the play-offs for a record 10th time but have only three times earned a ticket to European football. Heracles are hoping to play in UEFA club competition for the first time. Utrecht missed two good second-half chances but will have home advantage in the second leg of their tie.