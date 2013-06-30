Adam Maher (L) of the Netherlands duels for the ball with Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium during their international friendly soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) - RTR36VPD

PSV Eindhoven have reached an agreement with AZ Alkmaar for highly rated Netherlands international Adam Maher, the Dutch club said on Sunday.

Maher, who turns 20 in July, signed a five-year deal with last season's Eredivisie runners-up and will complete his medical on Monday.

"We have been looking at signing him for a long time," PSV's technical director Marcel Brands told the club's website (www.psv.nl). "With him we have a very talented Dutch player who fits the philosophy of PSV."

Maher, who was born in Morocco, joined AZ in 2004 and made his senior debut in 2010.

He scored 22 goals in 94 club appearances and has four senior caps for the Dutch national team.

(Writing by Mark Pangallo in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)