Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates a goal during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Schalke 04 in Munich March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

PARIS Netherlands winger Arjen Robben, who has been suffering with a thigh injury, faces a late fitness test ahead of Wednesday's friendly away to France, coach Louis van Gaal said on Tuesday.

"We will see after training if he will play," Van Gaal told a news conference.

Bayern Munich winger Robben earlier took part in training at the Stade de France but forward Robin van Persie sat out the session because he was ill, Van Gaal said.

Robben has stayed with the Dutch squad for the World Cup warm-up match despite struggling with the thigh injury he picked up at the weekend in Bayern's Bundesliga win over Schalke 04.

"It is not feeling good and it is better not to take any risks," Robben had earlier told reporters.

Van Gaal, however, was not too concerned if Robben and Van Persie miss the game in Paris.

"It is not a problem if they do not play as they are not players I need to test ahead of the World Cup," he said.

The Dutch FA said on Tuesday it had called up Ajax Amsterdam captain Siem de Jong in place of midfielder Rafael van der Vaart who was originally added to the squad as a replacement.

Netherlands face world and European champions Spain, Chile and Australia in Group B at this year's World Cup in Brazil, while France face Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras in Group E.

(Reporting by Lucien Libert; Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)