AMSTERDAM Lazio central defender Wesley Hoedt was called up for the first time by the Netherlands for their World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria and a friendly against Italy later this month, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.

However, captain Wesley Sneijder has been dropped because coach Danny Blind said he was not fit enough.

“I’ve left a few players, including Wesley Sneijder, off the list because they are not 100 percent fit at the moment. For the Dutch national team, fitness is obligatory. But we will see in the next weeks if we can include them,” Blind said in a statement.

The Netherlands, second in their qualifying group behind France, are away against Bulgaria in Sofia in March 25 and then host the Italians on March 28.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Tim Krul (AZ Alkmaar), Michel Vorm (Tottenham Hotspur), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Stefan de Vrij, Wesley Hoedt (both Lazio), Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord), Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough), Leroy Fer (Swansea City), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Davy Propper, Bart Ramselaar (both PSV Eindhoven), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Jens Toornstra, Tonny Vilhena (both Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Strikers: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur), Jeremain Lens (Fenerbahce), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).

