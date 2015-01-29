AS Roma's Kevin Strootman (L) celebrates after scoring during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Livorno at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN AS Roma's Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman is to have arthroscopic surgery on the left knee in which he tore a cartilage last year leading to a six-month layoff.

Strootman, who has played six league games since returning to action in November after the injury which forced him to miss last year's World Cup in Brazil, said the problem was not serious and the operation was to remove some scar tissue.

"There's a lot of speculation in the media about me and I would like to explain to all the fans what the real problem is," the 24-year-old said on Twitter.

"In the match v Fiorentina I got a knock on my left knee. It's bruised and therefore I should rest my knee for a couple of weeks.

"This gives me the opportunity to remove some scar tissue which has bothered me a bit after the last surgery and this will help me further in getting back to my old level.

"It's nothing serious and I will be back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Roma said Strootman had undergone an examination in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

"The examination revealed a mass of fibrous tissue which it is advised should be removed," Roma said in a statement.

"The player is due to undergo arthroscopic surgery in Amsterdam (on Friday) during which the ligament will also be assessed."

