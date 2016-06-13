AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – - Henk Fraser was named as the new coach of Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on Monday after signing a two-year contract, the club said. Fraser moves across from ADO Den Haag and replaces Rob Maas, who departed after just one season in which Vitesse finished ninth in the Dutch league and failed to qualify for Europe. The 49-year-old Fraser departs after three seasons in charge at Den Haag. Born in Surinam, he won seven caps for the Dutch national team, competing at the 1990 World Cup finals, and spent the majority of his playing days at Feyenoord.