Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
BERNE Soccer's governing body FIFA has written to the Nigerian Football Association over reports that lesbians had been banned from playing football in the West African nation.
A FIFA spokesman confirmed the letter but emphasised it was a preliminary inquiry.
Nigerian media reports have widely quoted Dilichukwu Onyedinma, head of the country's women's football league, as saying lesbian players would not be allowed to compete.
"Any player that we find is associated with it will be disqualified," Onyedinma was quoted as saying.
"We will call the club chairmen to control their players, and such players will not be able to play for the national team," she added.
Gay rights campaigners including the Federation of Gay Games, the European Gay and Lesbian Sport Federation (www.eglsf.info), Football v Homophobia and AllOut (www.allout.org) said they had written to FIFA president Sepp Blatter about the alleged ban.
"The organisations sending this letter believe that FIFA must now take firm," said the campaigners in a statement.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Wildey)
(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
March 4 Fabio Capello was always confident his fellow Italian Antonio Conte would be a success as Chelsea manager. Ahead of the Premier League leaders’ trip to West Ham United on Monday, the former England manager says Conte showed signs during his coaching career in Italy that suggested he was capable of winning the English title.
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is currently enjoying the best form of his career but the Nigerian admits he needs to take more of his goal-scoring opportunities after he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this week.