ABUJA A fire gutted parts of the head office of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the capital Abuja on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

According to two witnesses, it started in the accounts department, which the NFF said had not been damaged.

"The fire started about 9.40 am (9.40 a.m. BST) from the accounts department," Joan Efu, a worker at the federation told Reuters by telephone.

"I ran out of the office and I left my handbag because I never thought it would be that serious."

NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire said in a telephone interview that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in an office on the second floor, adding: "The maintenance officers did their best to put it out but could not.

"However, the accounts department, which is on the right wing, as well as the President’s office, were not affected in any way."

There was no immediate suggestion that the fire was deliberate.

