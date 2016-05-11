Former Bundesliga top scorer Jorn Andersen is set to take over as head coach of the North Korean national football team, his family confirmed to Norwegian media on Wednesday.

Family members told Norway's state broadcaster NRK that the 53-year-old had signed a one-year deal with the notoriously secretive state, whose team are already out of the running for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Since retiring as a player Andersen has managed in Switzerland, Germany and Greece. His last job in football was with Austria Salzburg, which he left in December 2015.

Andersen's 18 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt made him the first foreigner to top the Bundesliga's scoring charts in the 1989-1990 season. He also played for a number of other German and Swiss clubs.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Catherine Evans)