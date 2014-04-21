Nicki Bille Nielsen (R) of Denmark challenges Belarus' goalkeeper Aleksandr Gutor during their Under-21 European Championships soccer Group A match in Aarhus, June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Claus Fisker/Scanpix

COPENHAGEN Rosenborg Trondheim have dropped Denmark striker Nicki Bille for Monday's game with Bodo Glimt for disciplinary reasons, the Norwegian club said in a statement.

According to local media the 26-year-old, who has three international caps and joined Rosenborg from Spanish side Villarreal in January 2013, was arrested for drink-related incidents in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Nicki Bille was involved in an altercation with police in Copenhagen this weekend and the case has received considerable negative media coverage," read the club statement.

"Rosenborg have taken a serious view of the incident and are working to obtain the facts of the case. The club has chosen to omit Nicki from the squad to meet Bodo Glimt."

Copenhagen police refused to comment on the media reports.

Rosenborg are eighth in the table with five points from three games. Bodo Glimt are in 10th spot.

