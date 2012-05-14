Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
OSLO Stabaek's 22-year-old defender Tor-Marius Gromstad was found dead on an Oslo construction site on Monday, Norwegian national news agency NTB reported.
Friends, family and people involved with the club had been looking for the defender since he was reported missing on Saturday evening. Police said there was nothing to suggest a crime had been committed.
"It is with sadness that we have received the message that Tor-Marius is dead, and our warmest thoughts are with his family. This is a very difficult day for all concerned," the general manager of Stabaek, Hallgeir Andal, said in a statement.
Stabaek are currently last in the 16-team Norwegian top division.
Stabaek's players, coaches and employees of the football club were informed of the death on Monday morning.
Gromstad left his brother's apartment in Bislett, Oslo at 0730 CET on Saturday morning and was reported missing at 2100 CET that night.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.