OSLO Police in Norway said on Wednesday that a body found at the mouth of the Hunnselva river in Gjovik, 120km north of Oslo, was that of soccer midfielder Thomas Andrew Morgan.

A former team mate of Cardiff City winger Mats Moller-Dehli at Lyn, 23-year-old Morgan played in Norway's third tier for Gjovik-Lyn, and was reported missing over the weekend.

Divers from the local fire service recovered his body from the water on Tuesday afternoon and his identity was confirmed on Wednesday.

Media reports said that Morgan, who's parents are English, had been born and raised in Norway.

Moller-Dehli said in a post on his Instagram account: "A really nice guy is gone, I cannot believe it. It was an honour to be your team mate and to play with you. Thanks for all the memories. RIP Thomas Andrew Morgan."

"An investigation into the death has been initiated and an autopsy will be conducted," the police, who said foul play was not suspected, were quoted by local newspaper Vestoppland Oppland Arbeiderblad as saying in a statement.

