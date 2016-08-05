Norwegian defender Brede Hangeland has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old, who was capped 91 times and captained his country, played much of his 16-year career in England with Fulham and Crystal Palace, who released him at the end of last season.

"One of the positives of retirement is it gives you a bit more freedom," said Hangeland, who made his announcement on British TV broadcaster Sky.

He said he might pursue a media career or get involved with looking after Norwegian players based in England.

