OSLO A second-half brace from captain Mike Jensen and a goal from Christian Gytknaer helped Rosenborg secure their third Norwegian title in a row with a superb 3-1 win away to arch-rivals Molde on Saturday.

The win for the Trondheim club, who have five matches left to play, puts them on 62 points after 25 games, a whopping 21 points ahead of second-placed Brann Bergen, who have a game in hand.

"It feels fantastic, it's hard to describe," a jubilant Jensen said after the final whistle. "Everyone in the team has been focused on this and to finally stand here as champions is an incredible feeling."

Securing of league title thanks to the scoring exploits of the two Danes is the first part of a possible double for Rosenborg, who face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals of the Norwegian Cup on Oct. 26.

