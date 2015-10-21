Cardiff City's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as manager of Norwegian champions Molde for a second time, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United striker will start his second stint with a Europa League clash at home to Scottish champions Celtic on Thursday after replacing caretaker boss Erling Moe.

Solskjaer was sacked as manager of English second tier side Cardiff City in September last year after overseeing their relegation from the Premier League.

The 42-year-old had joined the Welsh outfit in January 2014 after leaving Molde, where he won the Norwegian Premier League twice and the Norwegian Football Cup once in his three years at the helm.

