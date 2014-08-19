OSLO Fifteen-year-old Martin Odegaard is in line to become the youngest player to represent Norway when they take on United Arab Emirates in a friendly in Stavanger next week.

The teenager, who has wowed the domestic league with his performances for champions Stromsgodset this season, has been included in coach Per-Mattias Hogmo's 19-man squad for the Aug. 27 fixture.

"I said before the season that he could be the youngest player ever to play for our senior team," Hogmo said in a statement.

Odegaard, who will be aged 15 years and 253 days on the day of the game, said he was surprised to receive the call-up.

"This is a dream come true," explained Odegaard who is already the youngest player to appear in the Norwegian top flight. "I am shocked."

Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris St Germain and Ajax Amsterdam have all made scouting trips this season to watch Odegaard who has scored three goals in 14 appearances for his club.

Tormod Kjellsen is Norway's youngest debutant. He was aged 15 years and 351 days when he played against Sweden in 1910.

