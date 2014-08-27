Stromsgodset's Martin Oedegaard, who is set to become the youngest player on Norway's national football team, is seen during their Norwegian Premier Division soccer match against Stabaek in Drammen August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Audun Braastad/NTB Scanpix

Talented teenager Martin Odegaard became Norway's youngest football international on Wednesday when he started against the United Arab Emirates at the age of 15 years and 253 days.

Already on the radar of Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus, according to media reports, the Stromsgodset midfielder was in the thick of the action, creating chances for himself and others.

Odegaard took the field in Stavanger to break a record that had stood for over a century and almost marked his debut with a goal in a game that finished 0-0.

Tormod Kjellsen was Norway's previous youngest debutant. He was aged 15 years and 351 days when he played against Sweden in 1910.

"It's incredibly huge to realise the dream that I've had since I was very, very small," Odegaard told broadcaster MAX. "I didn't think I'd start at all, so to play 90 minutes is good."

Norway coach Per-Mathias Hogmo was pleased with the teenager, who has thrilled Norwegian football fans since bursting onto the domestic scene.

"I think he came out of it well, and he was very close to deciding the game," Hogmo told MAX. "He showed the kind of qualities he has."

Odegaard may now be included in the squad for the upcoming friendly against England on Sept. 3, before Norway kick off their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign at home to Italy on Sept. 9.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)