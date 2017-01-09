Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
ASUNCION Former New York Cosmos, Boca Juniors and Paraguay forward Roberto Cabanas has died aged 55, his brother said on Monday.
“My brother died suddenly of a heart attack,” Valerio Cabanas told Paraguayan radio station Cardinal. “He had never complained of pains... for us it was a big blow.”
Cabanas, who played for Cosmos in the early 1980s and was the former NASL’s top scorer and MVP in 1983, had spells in France with Brest and Olympique Lyonnais and won league titles with America in Colombia in 1985 and 1986 and Boca Juniors in Argentina in 1992.
He was a member of Paraguay’s Copa America-winning squad as a teenager in 1979 and played at the 1986 World Cup, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with Belgium in the group stage before they were eliminated in a 3-0 second round loss to England.
(Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.