Thomas makes charge up U.S. Open leaderboard
ERIN, Wisconsin American Justin Thomas led a charge by early starters up the U.S. Open leaderboard on Saturday, grabbing a share of the third round lead.
ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old, who played at three World Cups and won the Copa Libertadores with Paraguay’s Olimpia in 2002 and the Argentine league title with Boca Juniors in 2008, tested positive for octopamine in August.
Caceres was handed a two-match ban for that offence and had it doubled for refusing to take a test after a Paraguayan league match in December.
His club Guarani, the Paraguayan champions, said they would appeal against the ban.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.