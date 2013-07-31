ASUNCION Roque Santa Cruz, closing in on 100 caps, and promising 17-year-old Antonio Sanabria are at the two extremes of a Paraguay squad named on Wednesday for next month's friendly against Germany.

Paraguay, virtually out of the running for the 2014 World Cup finals, have begun a rebuilding process, promoting their Under-20s coach Victor Genes who will make his debut in charge of the senior side in the match in Kaiserslautern on August 14.

Genes is mixing the experience of Malaga's Santa Cruz, 32 in two weeks' time, and a number of other veterans with youth as represented by Barcelona's Sanabria, who played for Paraguay at the recent Under-20 World Cup in Turkey.

Paraguay, World Cup quarter-finalists in 2010, are bottom of the South American qualifying group, eight points outside the qualifying places with four matches to go. The top four teams go through to the finals and the fifth-placed nation will play off with an Asian side for another berth.

