Fans of Argentina's Colon de Santa Fe soccer club stand in a police holding cell after being arrested for rioting at a soccer match in Asuncion October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Fans of Argentina's Colon de Santa Fe soccer club wait outside a police station for news of their fellow fans who were arrested for rioting at a soccer match in Asuncion October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION Paraguayan police arrested 35 fans of Argentine club Colon for acts of violence and vandalism during and after their team's Copa Sudamericana loss to Cerro Porteno.

Cerro Porteno beat Colon 2-1 at their General Pablo Rojas stadium in Asuncion on Tuesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the South American equivalent of the Europa League, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Television footage shows Colon fans, 35 of whom were held overnight in police custody, throwing metal objects at rival supporters and riot police, causing the match to be suspended for several minutes.

Colon players tried to intervene, knowing they had relatives including children among their team's supporters in the visitors' stand.

Two of them, goalkeeper Diego Pozo and defender Maximiliano Caire, remonstrated with police with Pozo kicking out at an officer and the referee showed both players the red card before resuming the match.

Several spectators and two police officers needed treatment for minor wounds, local media reports said.

Municipal authorities said the arrested fans would face charges of vandalism, including damage to cars, and thieving after complaints made by Cerro Porteno club and local residents.

"The Argentine fans were completely out of control. We followed the situation from the start. They provoked the incidents, they were throwing things," Paraguayan prosecutor Cristian Bernal told reporters.

"Logically, the Cerro Porteno fans reacted and as a result of this situation people have been hurt, the washrooms were destroyed," he said.

"It's true that (the policing) wasn't very well organised, it must be said in order for things to improve. We need to see what we can do with these kinds of people, to be able to control them and bring them to justice."

"The buses are not going to leave until the detained people are freed. We may end up staying here for one week because what the police in this country are doing to us is not fair," said a Colon fan referring to the coaches that brought the team's supporters from the Argentine city of Santa Fe.

A spokesperson for the South American Football Confederation, the competition organisers whose headquarters are in Asuncion, told Reuters they would wait for the referee's report on the match before commenting.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Justin Palmer)