Zidane warns Real to be wary of 'game of the year' for opponents
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
ASUNCION Paraguay has sent home 35 Argentine football hooligans sentenced to two-year suspended jail terms for acts of vandalism at a match in Asuncion and banned them for five years from returning across the border.
The hooligans, fans of Argentine side Colon, were arrested after fighting with home supporters of Cerro Porteno and riot police during a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday.
"The 35 fans of Colon will be expelled from Paraguay. We have already informed the police about the signed resolution," Judge Jose Delmas told reporters on Friday.
The hooligans were sentenced at a brief trial after agreeing to pay for the damage.
Cerro Porteno won the match, the second leg of a last-16 tie, 2-1 to go through to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.
The Copa Sudamericana is South America's equivalent of the Europa League.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Josh Reich)
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
PUNE, India Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets to guide Australia to a first win in India since 2004, the 333-run thrashing in the opening test also bringing the home side's 19-match unbeaten streak to a juddering halt on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG Darren Fichardt and Paul Waring were tied at the top of the leaderboard at the Joburg Open as a thunderstorm wiped out most of Saturday’s play and reduced the European Tour event to 54 holes.