United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazilian football legend Pele has overcome a urinary tract infection and will be discharged from the hospital where he had kidney stones removed three weeks ago, his doctors said on Monday.
"Considering his good recovery, the medical team programmed his release for tomorrow," the doctors at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.
The three-time World Cup champion underwent surgery to remove kidney stones on Nov. 13, but was readmitted 10 days later with a urinary tract infection that required dialysis. At one point, he was moved into a hospital wing used for more intensive care.
The 74-year-old Pele, who is often called the greatest football player in history, assured fans that he had recovered in a video released on Friday that showed him smiling and strumming a guitar with family members by his side.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.