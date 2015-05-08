Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
SAO PAULO Brazilian football legend Pele is expected to be released on Saturday after undergoing prostate surgery, the hospital treating him in Sao Paulo said on Friday.
In a statement, the Albert Einstein Hospital said Pele was recuperating well after a transurethral resection of the prostate. The hospital said Pele had been treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia, or enlargement of the prostate, and that no tumours were found.
According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health's website, the procedure involves removing an internal part of the prostate gland.
This was the second time Pele, 74, has been hospitalized in six months.
Pele, whose given name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was released from the same hospital in early December following a two-week stay with kidney problems.
With more than 1,280 career goals, and an unequaled three World Cup titles during his playing career, Pele is considered by many the greatest football player of all-time.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; writing by Asher Levine and Brian Winter; Editing by David Gregorio)
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.