Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
SAO PAULO A Peruvian goalkeeper saved four penalties and scored the winner himself to take his side Cesar Vallejo into the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana for the first time.
Cesar Vallejo, who lost the first leg 2-0 at Brazilian side Bahia, won by the same scoreline on Wednesday to take the tie to penalties.
Salomon Libman saved one of the regulation first five spot kicks and then two more in sudden death.
He then converted the home side's 10th kick before saving once again to book Cesar Vallejo's place in the competition's last eight.
They will now face Colombia's Atletico Nacional.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.