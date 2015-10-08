Stoke back Berahino's drug ban comments, says manager Hughes
Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.
ZURICH UEFA president Michel Platini, reported to be facing a possible FIFA's Ethics Committee suspension from football, has said he will fight any decision against him, and has slammed the world football's governing body.
"If what is being reported regarding the intentions of the investigatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee is indeed true, I will stop at nothing to ensure that the truth is known," he said in a statement.
"Nobody should be in any doubt as to my determination to achieve that objective."
LONDON There is more than three Premier League points at stake when Manchester City meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. This game could go a long way in determining who secures the places in next season's Champions League. We have gathered pre-match comments from supporters of both teams.