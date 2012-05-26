Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
WARSAW Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland beat Slovakia 1-0 on Saturday in their final friendly before coach Franciszek Smuda names his squad for next month's tournament.
Defender Damien Perquis headed the winner in the 30th minute -- his first international goal -- after a pass from Lukasz Piszczek.
"We played well but we aren't yet where we want to be," Perquis told Polish television.
Smuda, who will announce the 23-man squad on Sunday, will be forced into one late decision after his number two goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski, was injured in training and ruled out of the European Championship, according to the national team's website (www.pzpn.pl).
Local media said Fabianski, the Arsenal reserve, had suffered a shoulder injury.
Poland will play one more friendly, against Andorra on June 2, before opening Euro 2012 against Greece in Warsaw on June 8.
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska, editing by Stephen Wood)
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.