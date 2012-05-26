Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
WARSAW Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland beat Slovakia 1-0 on Saturday in their final friendly before coach Franciszek Smuda names his squad for next month's tournament.
Defender Damien Perquis headed the winner in the 30th minute -- his first international goal -- after a pass from Lukasz Piszczek.
"We played well but we aren't yet where we want to be," Perquis told Polish television after the game in Klagenfurt, Austria.
Smuda, who will announce the 23-man squad on Sunday, was forced into one late decision after his number two goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski, was ruled out of the European Championship through injury.
Fabianksi, the Arsenal reserve, hurt his shoulder in training at Poland's pre-tournament camp in Austria.
"I picked up the same injury in very similar circumstances the first time at Arsenal (in January 2011)," Fabianksi was quoted as saying on Uefa's website. "It is the same shoulder. I will undergo some more medical tests next week and hope to hear some good news. I am only hoping that surgery won't be necessary."
Poland have called up Grzegorz Sandomierski as Fabianski's replacement.
Smuda's side will play one more friendly, against Andorra on June 2, before opening Euro 2012 against Greece in Warsaw on June 8.
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska, editing by Stephen Wood)
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.