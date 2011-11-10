Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak makes a save against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of their friendly soccer match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in this July 21, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

LONDON Polish goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak denied using the word "slave" to describe his relationship with Manchester United after claiming that manager Alex Ferguson refused to sanction a loan move to Championship side Leeds United until January.

Kuszczak, 29, was widely quoted to have used the term when talking about the move but said he was mis-quoted by the British media and highlighted his interview with a Polish newspaper, where he said he had "become Manchester's prisoner."

Kuszczak, has slipped to fourth choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford and has not played, or even been on the substitutes bench for United all season.

In a statement issued on Thursday he said: "I did not use the word 'slave' in an interview I gave to the Polish newspaper SuperExpress, about my current position at Manchester United.

"At no point during the interview did I use the word 'slave', or imply that the club was treating me like a 'slave'.

"What I did say has either been misinterpreted or misreported.

"It is important to clear this misinformation up because I have the utmost respect for the club and have not described my relationship with the club in this way because it is simply not the case."

Although he did not use the word slave, the goalkeeper was still critical of the way the club has handled his loan request.

He told SuperExpress that when he asked for a transfer Ferguson showed no interest in the idea, "he couldn't care less about it" he said.

He added: "I have become Manchester's prisoner. I want to leave but the club won't agree to that. I'm frustrated but I have no intention of slinging mud or criticising Ferguson. That's not my style.

"I respect him because to me he is a great manager but I am counting on the fact that in the winter transfer window he'll let me leave and that we will part in a normal atmosphere."

Kuszczak believes that if he stays with United he will have little or no chance of making the Polish squad for the Euro 2012 finals which his country are jointly hosting with Ukraine next year.

