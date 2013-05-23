Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LISBON Portuguese champions Porto are negotiating the possible sale of midfield duo Joao Moutinho and James Rodriguez to Monaco, club president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa said on Thursday.
Costa said negotiations over Portuguese international Moutinho and Colombia's Rodriguez started after Porto clinched their third consecutive league title on Sunday.
"I only got the news that there was interest on Sunday. We are negotiating," he said in an interview with Portuguese television RTP. He did not confirm media reports that a deal could be worth up to 70 million euros (59.9 million pounds).
Monaco, who were bought last season by Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, were promoted to Ligue 1 this season.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.