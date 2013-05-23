Porto's Joao Moutinho (L) and team mate James Rodriguez hold the trophy while they celebrate winning the Portuguese Premier League title after their soccer match against Pacos Ferreira at the Mata Real stadium in Pacos de Ferreira May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Portuguese champions Porto are negotiating the possible sale of midfield duo Joao Moutinho and James Rodriguez to Monaco, club president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa said on Thursday.

Costa said negotiations over Portuguese international Moutinho and Colombia's Rodriguez started after Porto clinched their third consecutive league title on Sunday.

"I only got the news that there was interest on Sunday. We are negotiating," he said in an interview with Portuguese television RTP. He did not confirm media reports that a deal could be worth up to 70 million euros (59.9 million pounds).

Monaco, who were bought last season by Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, were promoted to Ligue 1 this season.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by John Mehaffey)