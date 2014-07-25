United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LISBON Benfica have signed Bebe from Manchester United in a deal worth up to three million euros (2.37 million pounds), the Premier League club said on Friday as the forward ended a difficult four-year spell in England.
Bebe was bought for 7.4 million pounds from Vitoria de Guimaraes in August 2010 by then-manager Alex Ferguson who later said he had not seen the player in action either live or on video before completing the deal.
He failed to impress at United and quickly became known as one of Ferguson's biggest mistakes in the transfer market, making just two substitute appearances in the league.
Bebe was loaned out to Besiktas and Rio Ave before rebuilding his reputation in a third loan spell at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.
The 24-year-old joins a Benfica side who won the domestic treble last season but need attacking reinforcements after selling Serbian winger Lazar Markovic to Liverpool.
"Everybody at United would like to wish Bebe the best of luck for the future," United said on the club website (www.manutd.com).
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.