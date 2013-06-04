Benfica's coach Jorge Jesus looks down during their Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Vitoria Guimaraes at the National stadium in Lisbon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Benfica coach Jorge Jesus signed a new two-year deal on Tuesday, ending speculation over his future after a calamitous end to the season when the Lisbon side were pipped to the title by Porto and lost two cup finals.

Jesus will remain with Benfica until 2015, the club said in a statement.

Benfica were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final on May 16, were denied the title by arch rivals Porto on the last day of the league season on May 19 and lost 2-1 to Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese Cup final a week later.

Jesus is credited with injecting Benfica with an attractive attacking style of play and is renowned for developing young talent.

