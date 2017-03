Mexico's player Raul Jimenez kicks the ball during a training session at La Pintana stadium, ahead of the Copa America tournament, on the outskirts of Santiago June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

LISBON Benfica have signed Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez from Atletico Madrid, the Portuguese club said on Thursday.

Jimenez was unable to hold down a regular place in DiegoSimeone’s side last season and he has moved to Benfica for a reported nine million euros ($10.02 million).

“Jimenez, 24-year old, has signed a contract until 2020,” read a statement on the Benfica website.

Jimenez found himself the fourth choice striker having moved a year ago to the Calderon and his prospects for the coming campaign were bleak with Atletico bringing in Jackson Martinez and Luciano Vietto.

“I did not play as many minutes as I expected but I believe in myself and I now want to help my new team,” Jimenez told BenficaTV.

“I have a year now playing in European football which has helped me to adapt.”

