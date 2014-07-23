Algeria's Yacine Brahimi (L) fights for the ball with Russia's Dmitry Kombarov during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

LISBON Algerian international Yacine Brahimi, who helped his country reach the second round at the World Cup, has joined Porto from Granada in a 6.5 million-euro (5.13 million pounds) deal, the Portuguese club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year contract.

French-born Brahimi scored for Algeria in their 4-2 win over South Korea in Porto Alegre last month.

He also netted the winner in a shock Spanish La Liga victory for lowly Granada over Barcelona in April.

