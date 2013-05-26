Benfica fans celebrate a goal during their Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Vitoria Guimaraes held at the National stadium in Lisbon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Benfica's Luisao Silva (L) tackles Andre Andre of Vitoria Guimaraes during their Portuguese Cup final soccer match at the National stadium in Lisbon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Hilal Soudani of Vitoria Guimaraes celebrates his goal against Benfica during their Portuguese Cup final soccer match at the National stadium in Lisbon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Benfica's Ezequiel Garay (R) fights for the ball with Vitoria Guimaraes' Ricardo Pereira during their Portuguese Cup final soccer match at the National stadium in Lisbon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Vitoria Guimaraes players celebrate a goal against Benfica during their Portuguese Cup final soccer match at the National stadium in Lisbon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

OEIRAS, Portugal Vitoria de Guimaraes came from behind to beat favourites Benfica 2-1 and clinch their first Portuguese Cup on Sunday at the end of a terrible season for the Lisbon club.

Guimaraes seized a memorable win thanks to a mix of hard work at the back and effectiveness up front while defeat for Benfica means they end the season without a trophy.

Late Guimaraes goals from Soudani and Ricardo prevented Benfica from finding some solace after losing the championship to Porto and the Europa League final to Chelsea in the space of just a few days.

The Lisbon club enjoyed most possession but Guimaraes almost went ahead in a quick counter before the half hour. Left back Addy failed to dink it over Benfica keeper Artur and hit the side net instead.

Just moments Guimaraes defender Kanu tried to clear in the box but his kick bounced off Gaitan and straight into the net. Keeper Douglas was left stranded.

Just when Benfica looked in control, the dismal story of their season continued when they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes.

First Algerian forward Soudani levelled after a poor clearance from Benfica keeper Artur and two minutes later Ricardo grabbed the winner with a long-distance shot.

"I don't know what happened in the last 10 minutes," said distraught Benfica midfielder Nemanja Matic."We surely deserved to win something this season."

Two weeks ago, Benfica lost both a decisive league match against Porto and their Europa League final with stoppage time goals.

"We made history. So many don't know Guimaraes, even some Portuguese don't understand what we are all about. Now, they will," Guimaraes coach Rui Vitoria said with tears of happiness in his eyes.

It was joy for the many thousands of Guimaraes fans too, who travelled more than 400 kms, as they celebrated in a sun-soaked afternoon at the Jamor stadium built in 1944.

They had failed to win the Cup in their last five finals and, in the last two years ago, were subject to an humiliating 6-2 defeat by Porto.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)