LISBON, April 30 Braga reached the Portuguese Cup final for the first time in 17 years after drawing 1-1 at last year's runners-up Rio Ave in a second-leg tie on Thursday. Braga won the first game of the semi-final 3-0 and Portugal forward Eder made the score 4-0 on aggregate two minutes before halftime when he scrambled the ball over the line after the hosts failed to clear a corner. William Jebor replied for Rio Ave three minutes after the break, helped by a blunder from goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk who seemed to stop the Liberian's shot before letting the ball bounce past him.