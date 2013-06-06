LISBON Portugal coach Paulo Bento rejected Jose Mourinho's comments that national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo does not take criticism well, saying all his squad listened to and executed his tactical orders very well.

"When it comes to the rules, tactics and strategies we define, I am extremely satisfied with the whole group's response," Bento said on Thursday, when asked about Mourinho's recent criticism of Ronaldo.

"I am extremely satisfied with the assimilation and interpretation of my ideas."

Bento was speaking ahead of his side's key World Cup qualifier against Group F leaders Russia on Friday.

