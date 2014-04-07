Benfica's Rodrigo Machado celebrates his goal against Rio Ave during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Benfica's Rodrigo Machado (L) is tackled by Rio Ave's Marcelo Ferreira during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Benfica's Oscar Cardozo celebrates his goal against Rio Ave during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Benfica's Oscar Cardozo celebrates his second goal against Rio Ave during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Benfica forward Oscar Cardozo converted two late penalties to break a five-month scoring drought and help Portuguese league leaders to a 4-0 win over Rio Ave on Monday.

The Paraguayan, league topscorer in the 2009/10 and 2011/12 seasons, opened his account by blasting home one penalty in the 77th minute and repeated the trick in stoppage time.

Cardozo has fallen out of favour this season, starting only seven league matches, and also spent over a month sidelined through injury.

His last goals were in a Cup game against Sporting on November 9 when he scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 win.

Cardozo was involved in furious exchange with coach Jorge Jesus following last season's Cup final when he pushed the coach and then gesticulated angrily.

Spaniard Rodrigo gave Benfica a 17th minute lead when he put the finishing touch to a slick passing move and Argentine Nicolas Gaitan toe-poked the second just before the half hour.

Benfica's ninth successive league win left them seven points clear of Sporting at the top of the table. The Eagles have 67 points and need only five more from four remaining games to clinch their first league title since 2010.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)