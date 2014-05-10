Porto's Jackson Martinez (C) celebrates his goal against Benfica with his teammates during their Portuguese Premier League match at Dragao stadium in Porto May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Porto completed an unhappy season with a consolation 2-1 home win over champions Benfica in a devalued Portuguese classico on Saturday while Olhanense were relegated after five seasons in the top flight.

Belenenses made sure of survival with victory over Arouca. Pacos de Ferreira lost 4-2 at home to Academica Coimbra and were forced into a relegation playoff, one season after reaching the Champions League qualifying round.

The goals all came in the first half at the Dragao as Ricardo and Jackson Martinez scored for trophy-less Porto and Enzo Perez replied with a penalty for understrength Benfica.

Europa League finalists Benfica, who have also won the League Cup and could complete a domestic treble by winning the Portuguese Cup on May 18, rested several regulars as they met their arch-rivals for the fifth time this season.

They had previously beaten Porto in the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup, a two-legged tie, and the League Cup, when they won on penalties.

Olhanense, who had Per Kroldrup sent off after 34 minutes for a second bookable offence, finished bottom of the 16-team table after losing 3-1 at Vitoria Setubal.

Zequinha gave Vitoria a second-minute lead and, although Federico Dionisi levelled for the Algarve-based visitors, Kroldrup's dismissal proved the turning point.

Second-half goals from Frederico Venancio and Rafael Martins sealed Olhanense's fate.

Pacos de Ferreira finished level on 24 points with Olhanense but edged above them into 15th place thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Moussa Gueye and Salvador Agra each netted twice for Academica while Bebe, on loan from Manchester United, scored both Pacos goals, the second a penalty.

Belenenses finished with 28 points after a late header from Brazilian striker Deyverson earned a 1-0 win over Arouca.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)