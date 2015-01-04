LISBON Primeira Liga leaders and titleholders Benfica beat 10-man Penafiel 3-0 with three Brazilian goals on Sunday as they notched their seventh league win in a row and kept a sixth successive clean sheet.

Midfielder Andre Andre scored a hat-trick to give surprise package Vitoria Guimaraes a 4-0 win over Nacional which kept them third.

Anderson Talisca put Benfica in front eight minutes before halftime, side-footing into an empty net after fellow Brazilian Lima had opened up the Penafiel defence.

Rabiola had a goal disallowed for Penafiel just after the re-start when he was caught fractionally offside and the hosts suffered another blow when Tony was harshly given a second yellow card and sent off.

Benfica cantered home with two goals in the last 15 minutes as Brazilian Jonas turned in Maxi Pereira's cross and compatriot Jardel headed in from a corner.

The Eagles, who have taken 40 points from a possible 45, stayed six points clear of Porto, who won 5-1 at bottom club Gil Vicente on Saturday, with Vitoria a further three behind in third.

Ricardo Gomes blasted Vitoria ahead with a thunderous long-range shot in the 28th minute, before Andre scored two quickfire goals, the first from a harshly-awarded penalty and the second from a rebound, before halftime

He completed his hat-trick with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 81st minute.

