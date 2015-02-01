LISBON Porto thumped Pacos de Ferreira 5-0 in the Portuguese league on Sunday to bring their smaller neighbours down to earth with a bump after Monday's shock win over leaders Benfica.

Colombia forward Jackson Martinez, the championship's topscorer, opened the floodgates in the 27th minute with his 15th goal of the season after being gifted the chance by a mistake from Pacos goalkeeper Rafael Defendi.

Controversial forward Ricardo Quaresma then scored twice in four minutes before halftime, the first a penalty and the second a stunning strike from the edge of the area.

Mexican Hector Herrera turned in Martinez's cross two minutes after the re-start and Cristian Tello completed the rout seven minutes from time to leave Porto with 43 points from 19 games, six behind rivals Benfica who beat Boavista 3-0 on Saturday.

Pacos de Ferreira stunned titleholders Benfica last Monday, beating them 1-0 to end a run of nine league wins in a row that included seven successive clean sheets for the Eagles.

Sporting Lisbon stayed one point behind Porto in third after Fredy Montero, Andre Carillo and Tobias Figueiredo scored to give them a 3-1 win at Arouca who had taken the lead through David Simao penalty midway through the first half.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)