Benfica's Rodrigo Lima (L) fights for the ball with Belenense's Mario Palmeira during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Restelo stadium in Lisbon April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Benfica's Jonas Oliveira shoots to score his second goal against Belenenses during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Restelo stadium in Lisbon April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Benfica's Jonas Oliveira (2nd R) heads the ball during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match against Belenenses at Restelo stadium in Lisbon April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Midfielder Jonas scored twice to give Benfica a 2-0 win at Belenenses which kept the champions top of the Portuguese league on Saturday.

The Eagles stayed three points clear of arch-rivals Porto, who followed up their Champions League win over Bayern Munich by beating Academica Coimbra 1-0.

With five matches to play, Benfica host Porto on April 26 in a potential title decider. The championship battle has effectively turned into a two-horse race with Sporting Lisbon a further 11 points back in third.

Jonas opened the scoring in the sixth minute after a blunder by Belenseses midfielder Pele, whose under-hit backpass forced goalkeeper Hugo Ventura to rush out of his area.

Although Ventura got to the ball, he only managed to clear it as far as Jonas who rolled it into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The Brazilian extended Benfica's lead on the hour and took his tally to 16 goals, one short of the league's top-scorer Jackson Martinez of Porto.

Porto coach Julen Lopetegui rested a number of first-choice players but his side were still too good for Academica.

Hernani scored the only goal in the 12th minute when he burst down the left and, although his first shot was stopped by goalkeeper Cristiano, he fired home the rebound first time.

