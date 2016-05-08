Benfica's coach Rui Vitoria reacts during a news conference prior to their UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON May 8 Benfica are on the brink of a record 35th Portuguese title after beating Maritimo 2-0 on Sunday thanks to Kostas Mitroglou's composed finish and a fine Anderson Talisca free kick.

The win took Rui Vitoria's side up to 85 points, two clearof second-placed Sporting Lisbon who crushed Vitoria Setubal 5-0 on Saturday.

Benfica now host Nacional on the final day of the season knowing victory would secure the crown. Sporting must defeat Braga away and hope their city rivals drop points.

The champions had won 18 of their previous 19 matches before meeting 12th-placed Maritimo but suffered a setback when young Renato Sanches was sent off after 37 minutes for a second yellow card.

Mitroglou kept his poise after going one-on-one with the keeper in the 48th minute and finished coolly to give Benfica the lead.

Maritimo's Maurucio Antonio was knocked unconscious just after the hour mark, prompting a seven-minute delay.

Talisca then added a second goal in the 83rd minute when he curled in a 20-metre free kick.

Maritimo midfielder Fransergio was dismissed for a second yellow card late on.

(Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)